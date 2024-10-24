Vegetable Seller Arrested by Mumbai Police for Threating Salman Khan for Rs 5 Crore in Name of Lawrence Bishnoi

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested a vegetable seller from Jamshedpur for allegedly threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore in connection with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The investigation began after the Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message on October 18, which prompted them to register a case against an unknown individual. According to police officials, a swift investigation led to the arrest of the suspect with the assistance of local police in Jamshedpur. He is expected to be brought to Mumbai for further questioning.

The threatening message claimed that Salman Khan’s life was in jeopardy unless he paid the extortion money. The sender warned, “Don’t take it lightly; if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan’s condition will be worse than Baba Siddique’s.”

Interestingly, on October 21, the same sender contacted the police again, apologizing for the earlier message and asserting that it had been sent by mistake. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

