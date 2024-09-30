Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Arrested for Bribery

Dr. Paul Joseph Goutham, a Veterinary Assistant Surgeon at the Veterinary Hospital in Chinthapally, Nalgonda District, was caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹6,000.

The bribe was solicited in exchange for issuing a Health and Valuation Certificate for eight buffaloes. ACB officials acted swiftly on the complaint and conducted a raid, leading to Dr. Goutham’s arrest.

This incident highlights ongoing issues of corruption within public services, prompting calls for stricter measures to combat bribery and ensure accountability in government positions. Further investigations are underway to gather more details about the case and any potential connections to larger corruption networks.

Citizens are encouraged to report any instances of corruption through the appropriate channels.