VHP Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Telangana Government Over Police Action

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Telangana government, demanding the suspension of police personnel involved in a lathi-charge incident. On Sunday, VHP state chief spokesperson Balaswami accused the state authorities of targeting Hindus and expressed outrage over the desecration of an idol at the Matilaman temple in Secunderabad.

The protest, led by members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal, erupted after a person allegedly vandalized the temple idol. Despite the severity of the incident, Telangana Police have not yet arrested the individuals responsible. The VHP spokesperson described the person responsible as a “terrorist” and criticized the police for failing to take swift action.

A day earlier, police had resorted to lathi-charging activists from various Hindu groups protesting the vandalism. In response, the VHP has demanded immediate action, stating that failure to suspend the involved police officers within 48 hours would escalate tensions.

The VHP continues to await a statement from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy regarding the desecration incident, while expressing growing frustration over the lack of government response.