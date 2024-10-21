Hyderabad

VHP Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Telangana Government Over Police Action

VHP Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Telangana Government Over Police Lathi-Charge

Syed Iftequar21 October 2024 - 01:39
VHP Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Telangana Government Over Police Action
VHP Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Telangana Government Over Police Action

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Telangana government, demanding the suspension of police personnel involved in a lathi-charge incident. On Sunday, VHP state chief spokesperson Balaswami accused the state authorities of targeting Hindus and expressed outrage over the desecration of an idol at the Matilaman temple in Secunderabad.

The protest, led by members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal, erupted after a person allegedly vandalized the temple idol. Despite the severity of the incident, Telangana Police have not yet arrested the individuals responsible. The VHP spokesperson described the person responsible as a “terrorist” and criticized the police for failing to take swift action.

A day earlier, police had resorted to lathi-charging activists from various Hindu groups protesting the vandalism. In response, the VHP has demanded immediate action, stating that failure to suspend the involved police officers within 48 hours would escalate tensions.

The VHP continues to await a statement from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy regarding the desecration incident, while expressing growing frustration over the lack of government response.

Tags
Syed Iftequar21 October 2024 - 01:39

Related Articles

Motivational Speaker Munawar Zamaand Two Metropolis Hotel Owners Arrested by Telangana Task Force, Brought to Hyderabad

Motivational Speaker Munawar Zama and Two Metropolis Hotel Owners Arrested by Telangana Task Force, Brought to Hyderabad

21 October 2024 - 01:15
BJP Confident of Winning GHMC Mayor Post, Claims Union Minister Bandi Sanjay

BJP Confident of Winning GHMC Mayor Post, Claims Union Minister Bandi Sanjay

20 October 2024 - 20:37
Global Tourism Awards Hosted by Asia Prime Media Celebrates Excellence and Innovation in the Tourism Sector

Global Tourism Awards Hosted by Asia Prime Media Celebrates Excellence and Innovation in the Tourism Sector

20 October 2024 - 20:12
Uncertainty Over HYDRA Demolitions Causes Drop in Telangana Land Registrations

Uncertainty Over HYDRA Demolitions Causes Drop in Telangana Land Registrations

20 October 2024 - 20:06
Back to top button