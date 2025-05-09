Vijay Deverakonda channels his inner warrior in the first look of ‘VD14’

Mumbai: On the occasion of his 36th birthday, Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda treated fans to a striking first look from his upcoming film, tentatively titled ‘VD14’.

First Look Revealed by Mythri Movie Makers

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mythri Movie Makers released the first look poster featuring Vijay in a powerful and meditative pose. The actor appears bare-chested, wearing a dhoti, seated in what looks like a sacred place. His back, marked with scars, and long flowing hair hint at a warrior-like transformation.

The makers captioned the image:

“The GODS gave him STRENGTH. War gave him a PURPOSE. Team #VD14 wishes @TheDeverakonda a very Happy Birthday.”

Also Read: Shukri Conrad appointed as South Africa men’s all-format head coach

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Set in British India

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, ‘VD14’ is rumored to be a period drama set against the backdrop of British colonial rule in India. While the storyline remains under wraps, the intense visuals suggest a character driven by conflict and destiny.

Rashmika Mandanna Might Join the Cast

According to industry buzz, Rashmika Mandanna is being considered for the female lead opposite Vijay. However, the makers are yet to issue an official confirmation. The film was officially announced in January 2024.

Naga Vamsi Praises Vijay’s Real Persona

On Vijay’s birthday, ‘Kingdom’ producer Naga Vamsi shared a heartfelt note, praising the actor’s humble nature:

“One of the most misunderstood people in the industry… You’re one of the most soft-spoken and humble people—so different from the person the world sees on stage with a mic.”

He wished Vijay continued success, saying:

“May the coming years bring you many more blockbusters and continued success.”