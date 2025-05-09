Shukri Conrad appointed as South Africa men’s all-format head coach

Johannesburg: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced the appointment of Shukri Conrad as the head coach of the South African men’s national team across all formats.

Conrad Takes Over After Rob Walter’s Resignation

Previously South Africa’s red-ball coach since January 2023, Conrad steps into the white-ball role after Rob Walter stepped down. He will now lead the Proteas across Test, ODI, and T20 formats.

Tenure to Last Till 2027 ODI World Cup

CSA confirmed that Conrad will be at the helm until the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup, which South Africa will co-host with Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Next Challenge: WTC Final Against Australia

Conrad’s first assignment in his new role will be the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia, scheduled from June 11–15 at Lord’s in London.

Conrad Shares His Excitement and Vision

“I’m truly honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading the national team across all three formats,” said Conrad.

“Coaching the Test side has been the greatest privilege of my cricket journey, and to now oversee the white-ball teams as well is something unbelievably special.”

He added that the team has a solid foundation and immense talent in both senior and junior levels, which provides an opportunity for success in all formats.

Strategic Planning Ahead of Key Tournaments

With the WTC Final in 2024, the T20 World Cup in 2025, and the 50-over World Cup in 2027, Conrad emphasized the importance of managing player workload to ensure peak performance.

CSA Commends Conrad’s Red-Ball Success

Enoch Nkwe, CSA’s Director of National Teams and High Performance, praised Conrad’s impact on the Test team and expressed confidence in his ability to replicate that success in white-ball cricket.

“Shukri’s track record with the red-ball team speaks for itself. He has laid a solid foundation and instilled a strong identity within the Test environment,” said Nkwe.

Broader Restructuring at CSA

CSA revealed that Conrad’s promotion is part of a larger strategy overhaul, which also includes the return of the National Convenor of Selection role.