Vijay Sai Reddy denies allegations linking him to drugs racket

Nellore (AP): YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy on Sunday denied an allegation that he is involved in the Visakhapatnam drugs racket.

Addressing a press conference here, Vijay Sai Reddy said that all those who were involved in the Visakhapatnam drugs racket, had affiliated to the TDP and they belonged to Chandrababu Naidu’s community, he claimed.

The CBI officials seized a 25,000 Kg shipment container in Visakhapatnam port, sent from Brazil to Sandhya Aqua in Andhra Pradesh and the shipment container allegedly contained residues of narcotic drugs.

Brazil, a country in Latin America with a population of 21 crore, maintains good relations with India, he informed and said that in this context, he congratulated newly-elected president of Brazil as he is a leader of YSRCP Parliamentary party, he said.

“Chandrababu Naidu is using my ‘tweet’ congratulating the Brazilian president to drag me into the drug racket,” he claimed.

“Congratulating the Brazilian president is the issue pertaining to the central government. But Chandrababu responded quickly to link my ‘tweet’ congratulating Brazil president to the drugs racket,” he alleged.

The Indian consulate in Brazil belongs to the Reddy community, and Naidu is also using this, to drag him into the drugs racket, he further claimed.

The YSRCP Rajya Sabha member further said that he believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also does not trust Chandrababu Naidu, he alleged.

The CBI team is investigating the drugs racket, and the facts would come to light soon, he hoped.

“Chandrababu Naidu is under false impression that his alliance would win over 160 seats, but it will hardly win six seats. This is the last election for Naidu. Since Naidu is uncertain about winning elections, he is making baseless and false allegations against the YSRCP leaders,” Reddy continued.

Since there are no suitable candidates in TDP, Naidu has given tickets to Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy who defected from the YSRCP, adding that Naidu ignored moral values in politics.

He said that for first time he is contesting to Lok Sabha polls from Nellore constituency and exuded confidence of winning the seat with a big margin.

Earlier, as many as 100 activists, led by Jana Sena leader Jeevan, joined the YSRCP in the presence of Vijay Sai Reddy.