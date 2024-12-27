Vinod Kambli’s Fighting Spirit Shines as He Battles Health Challenges

In a significant relief for fans of former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, his health is reportedly improving following his recent hospitalization. Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik met Kambli on Christmas Day and provided updates on his condition, expressing optimism about his recovery.

The 52-year-old ex-cricketer was admitted to Akruti Hospital in Thane on December 21 after being diagnosed with brain clots and a severe urinary tract infection. Initially, his condition deteriorated, and he was moved to the ICU on Tuesday night after developing a fever.

However, Minister Sarnaik reassured fans, stating, “Vinod Kambli is a name synonymous with Indian cricket’s pride. His determination and resilience, visible even now, give us hope for a swift recovery.”

The minister also met with Kambli’s family, pledging to ensure the best medical treatment and care. In addition to Sarnaik’s support, the Shiv Sena party has stepped in to provide financial assistance.

On Tuesday, Mangesh Chivate, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, visited Kambli and conveyed assurances of aid. The Shrikant Shinde Foundation announced a financial grant of ₹5 lakh, to be disbursed next week. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and MP Shrikant Shinde are also expected to meet Kambli and his family to discuss further support.

Dr. Vivek Trivedi, who is overseeing Kambli’s treatment, reported on Tuesday that his brain condition remains delicate. Kambli was brought to the hospital after experiencing dizziness and muscle cramps at home.

Earlier this month, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar visited his childhood friend Kambli during a memorial unveiling for their coach, Ramakant Achrekar, at Shivaji Park. The video from their meeting showed a frail Kambli, raising concerns about his health.

With continued medical care and the support pouring in from various quarters, fans remain hopeful for Kambli’s complete recovery.