Viral Video Captures Young Woman Falling into Gorge While Taking Selfie; Rescued Safely

In a dramatic turn of events, a young woman fell 150 feet into a gorge while attempting to take selfies with her friends in the Satara district of Maharashtra, near the Borna Ghats.

The incident occurred when the group ventured to the edge of the gorge for photographs. The woman accidentally slipped and plunged into the deep ravine. Fortunately, a nearby safety team was able to respond swiftly to the emergency.

They successfully rescued the woman and brought her back to safety without serious injuries. This incident highlights the potential dangers of taking selfies in hazardous locations and underscores the importance of exercising caution.