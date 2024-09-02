Viral Video Shows Azam Khan Gets Dismissed in Bizarre Fashion; Fans Question His Physical Condition

In a dramatic match between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Pakistan wicketkeeper Azam Khan was dismissed in a highly unusual manner, leaving spectators and teammates alarmed.

Batting at number 5 during the Warriors’ chase, Khan faced a fierce bouncer from West Indian pacer Shamar Springer. The ball climbed quickly and struck Khan just under the helmet, leading to an unsettling scene on the field.

Following the blow, Khan was visibly in pain, removing his helmet and clutching his neck, prompting immediate attention from the team medics and physios. The Falcons players urgently signaled for medical assistance as Khan appeared to be in significant discomfort.

Despite Khan’s unfortunate dismissal at a critical moment, the Warriors were able to recover from their precarious position of 77-4 while chasing a target of 169. Thanks to some powerful late innings batting by Romario Shepherd and Dwaine Pretorius, the Warriors clinched victory on the final ball of a thrilling encounter.

Khan’s fitness has been a topic of debate in the past, particularly during Pakistan’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year, where videos of his struggles in training went viral. However, Khan has also shown dedication to improving his fitness, having previously lost 14kg ahead of PSL 2020. Off the field, Khan is known for his musical talents, often entertaining teammates with guitar renditions of Bollywood hits.

Azam Khan’s condition following the neck injury remains a concern, and fans will be hoping for a swift recovery for the wicketkeeper-batter.