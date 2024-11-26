Viral Video Shows Forest Guards’ Courageous Encounter with Tiger

A viral video capturing an intense encounter between two forest guards and a tiger in Madhya Pradesh’s Satpura Tiger Reserve has been gaining widespread attention on social media.

The footage, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on X (formerly Twitter), highlights the guards’ exceptional presence of mind in a life-threatening situation. The incident took place in October, but the video was posted on Monday. It shows one of the guards, identified as Shri Annulal, perched on a tree while a tiger prowls nearby.

Kaswan commended the bravery of the forest guards, Annulal and Dahal, for their quick thinking and courage in the face of danger. “What a story of bravery and presence of mind,” Kaswan wrote, adding, “Shri Annulal and Dahal – two forest guards encountered a tiger in Satpura TR while on duty. One of them filmed the incident on a mobile phone. This is what it takes to protect wildlife and forests in the field.”

In a follow-up post, Kaswan explained the details of the encounter: “Both guards heard the sounds of a tiger approaching and immediately climbed a tree to safety. Annulal filmed the tiger as it circled the area. Once the tiger moved on, they safely reached their destination.”

The video has sparked a flood of reactions from social media users, with many praising the guards for their calm and bravery under pressure. The incident underscores the dangers faced by those working in wildlife conservation and the importance of their work in protecting forest ecosystems.