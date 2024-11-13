Vishal Computech Launches Two New Stores with Exclusive Tech Experiences and Free AI & Gaming Café

Hyderabad: Vishal Computech, a leading name in technology retail, has officially launched two new stores in Hyderabad, offering an exclusive range of products, interactive tech experiences, and unbeatable services for tech enthusiasts, students, and gamers alike.

The newly inaugurated stores aim to set a new standard in the Indian tech retail landscape, combining high-quality product offerings with unique, hands-on experiences. Located at the popular SP Road, these stores will serve as the ultimate destination for tech lovers, featuring a blend of exclusive brand experiences and cutting-edge technology.

New Initiatives at Vishal Computech:

The launch introduces several exciting, first-of-its-kind initiatives in India, making these stores stand out as premier tech hubs. Some of the key highlights include:

India’s First Micron Exclusive Store

India’s First MSI Exclusive Component Store

India’s First Asrock Exclusive Store

India’s First Asus Component Store

India’s First AMD Gaming & AI Café — offering free, unlimited usage for customers

India's First Thermaltake Store

Exclusive Wacom Store

These exclusive partnerships showcase Vishal Computech’s commitment to bringing the best of global technology to Indian consumers.

Unique Experiences and Services:

Vishal Computech aims to deliver an immersive and dynamic shopping experience for its customers. The new stores feature:

Live Demos: Customers can experience interactive demonstrations of desktops, laptops, VR devices, and more, helping them make informed decisions before making a purchase. AI Workshop: A dedicated space where customers can discover the basics of artificial intelligence through hands-on learning sessions and workshops. Free Gaming Space: A dedicated, high-performance gaming setup offering customers unlimited access to the latest games, allowing them to enjoy an immersive gaming experience. Opening Day Discounts: Special discounts on a wide range of laptops, desktops, and accessories to celebrate the grand opening. Professional PC & Laptop Services: Expert repair, optimization, and customization services, ensuring that every product is functioning at its peak performance. Student Discounts: Exclusive savings for students with valid ID, making tech more affordable for the younger generation. Festival & Weekly Sales: Customers can take advantage of ongoing seasonal offers, along with weekly deals for added savings.

Inaugural Event:

The grand inauguration of the new stores was attended by a host of distinguished guests, including Mrs. Lalitha Devi Hisariya, Mr. Vikash Hisariya, Mr. Vishal Hisariya, Mr. Bijay Keshan, Mr. Ramesh Babu Pyla (National Sales Head, AMD), and Mr. Prakash Naik (Regional Sales Manager, Asrock). Representatives from major suppliers such as HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Asus, MSI, Redington, Ingram, Rashi, and more, were present, along with a large group of customers, friends, and family, all contributing to the celebration.

A One-Stop Shop for Everything Tech

With these new stores, Vishal Computech aims to redefine the technology retail experience in India. The stores will offer customers access to the latest laptops, desktops, accessories, gaming components, and more, while also providing services that go beyond the typical retail experience. From hands-on demos to free AI workshops, and dedicated gaming spaces, Vishal Computech is positioning itself as a leader in India’s tech retail sector.

The opening of these stores is a clear indication of the company’s commitment to offering customers exclusive access to the latest technology, high-quality service, and an experience that blends learning, entertainment, and retail into one dynamic hub.

For more information on upcoming events, sales, and product offerings, visit the Vishal Computech stores on SP Road or check out their website.