PM Modi Launches 18 Jan Aushadhi Kendras Across India, Including Kacheguda Railway Station in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJK) across India, with 18 new centers opening in key locations, including Kachiguda Railway Station in Hyderabad. These centers are part of a nationwide initiative aimed at providing affordable and quality medicines to the public.

In a special event, Lokesh Vishnoi, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Hyderabad, shared that the Prime Minister’s launch marks a significant milestone in making essential medicines accessible to all, particularly for railway passengers, staff, and personnel.

“These centers will provide quality medicines at affordable prices, benefiting not only the general public but also railway employees and commuters,” said DRM Lokesh Vishnoi.

As part of the inauguration, DRM Vishnoi awarded prizes to students who participated in the event. The program was attended by senior railway officers, staff, and other dignitaries.

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras are set to address the need for accessible and low-cost healthcare solutions, with the Kachiguda station becoming one of the prominent locations for such centers. These centers will offer a wide range of medicines, surgical items, and health products at affordable rates, significantly reducing healthcare costs for the public.