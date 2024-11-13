Police Brutally Thash Panshop Owner in Borabanda for Violating Shop Timings

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident of police brutality, a panshop owner, Meraj, was severely beaten by the police for allegedly keeping his shop open beyond the stipulated hours. The incident occurred on Tuesday night around 12:30 AM when an Assistant Sub Inspector and a plainclothes policeman arrived at Meraj’s shop in a patrol vehicle.

According to eyewitnesses, the officers, without any provocation, got out of the vehicle and began hitting Meraj with batons. Despite his pleas for mercy, the police continued to thrash him, leaving him severely injured. They justified their actions, claiming that the shop was operating beyond the allowed business hours.

Victim’s Condition and Aftermath:

After the police left the scene, Meraj contacted his relatives, who quickly arrived and took him to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is currently receiving medical care for his injuries. Local residents have expressed their outrage over the incident, criticizing the police for their excessive use of force.

Public Outrage Over Police Brutality:

This incident has sparked widespread anger among the residents of Borabanda, who are calling for accountability from the police department. Many locals are demanding strict action against the officers involved in the assault. The incident raises concerns about police high-handedness and the use of force in minor administrative matters.

Police Investigation:

The local police authorities have not yet responded to the public outrage, but an investigation is expected to be launched into the matter. Meanwhile, human rights activists are voicing their concerns over the excessive use of force by law enforcement officers in routine checks.

This incident highlights a growing concern about police conduct in the city, with citizens calling for reforms and better accountability for law enforcement officers.