Vishal Peripherals Launches Hyderabad’s First AI & Gaming Zone for Students

Hyderabad: Vishal Peripherals, a leading computer store in Hyderabad, has unveiled the city’s first AI & Gaming Zone, aimed at providing students with a unique platform to explore advanced technology. The newly launched zone is designed to foster innovation, offering hands-on experience with state-of-the-art computing tools.

The inauguration took place today at 11:30 AM, with prominent figures from the tech industry in attendance. Rahul Malhotra, Director & Head of Systems & Components Partner at India Tech Ecosystem, and Arun Raghavan, Senior Manager of Channel Distribution at Intel India, served as chief guests. Joining them were Vikash Hisariya and Vishal Hisariya, Directors of Vishal Peripherals & Vishal Computech, for the grand opening.

A Hub for AI and Gaming Enthusiasts

The AI & Gaming Zone provides students with access to cutting-edge technology, enabling them to enhance their skills in areas such as programming, AI development, and gaming. Equipped with high-performance Vishal Peripherals-powered devices, the zone serves as a learning hub where students can immerse themselves in hands-on technical activities.

Free Access for Students

In a bid to nurture young talent, Vishal Peripherals is offering students free access to the AI & Gaming Zone. This initiative allows students to explore advanced computing tools and applications without cost, fostering a learning environment where they can experiment and build their technical expertise.

Special Offers for Industries and Corporates

Beyond student engagement, Vishal Peripherals is extending its offerings to industries and corporate entities. Companies can test Vishal Peripherals-based machines on-site for 15 days at no charge, providing them with the opportunity to explore their technological needs without any upfront investment.

Exclusive Deals on Products

Vishal Peripherals is also offering exclusive discounts on processors, custom PCs, and hardware for students. These special deals make high-performance computing equipment more accessible to students pursuing academic and tech-related projects.

Visit the AI & Gaming Zone

The AI & Gaming Zone is located at No. 2, Ground Floor, S R Arcade, 1-2-95/2, Park Lane, Kalasiguda, Secunderabad, Telangana 500003. Students are encouraged to bring their ID cards to gain access and take advantage of the special offers.

This initiative marks a significant step in positioning Hyderabad as a hub for technology-driven education. Vishal Peripherals aims to empower students with the tools and resources they need to excel in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.