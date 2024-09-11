Vritti Agarwal Wins Gold in 1500m Freestyle at 77th Senior National Aquatic Championship 2024

Mangalore, Karnataka: Vritti Agarwal from Telangana clinched the gold medal in the 1500-meter freestyle event for women at the 77th Senior National Aquatic Swimming Championship 2024. The championship, held from September 10th to 13th in Mangalore, Karnataka, witnessed intense competition among top swimmers from across the country.

Vritti Agarwal secured the first place with an impressive timing of 17:45.63, outpacing her competitors to claim the top spot. She was coached by John Siddiqui of Zion Sportz, who played a pivotal role in her preparation for the event.

In the same event, Shirin from Karnataka finished second with a timing of 17:50.61, and Bhavya Sachdeva from Delhi took third place, clocking in at 18:00.28.

Vritti’s victory adds another accolade to Telangana’s growing list of achievements in national aquatic sports, showcasing the state’s talent and dedication to the sport.