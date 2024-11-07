WAAYU Launches India’s First Zero-Commission Food Delivery App in Hyderabad and Secunderabad

Hyderabad: WAAYU, India’s pioneering zero-commission food delivery app, has officially launched in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, offering a fresh alternative to conventional food delivery platforms. At the launch event, restaurant owners and other supporters gathered to endorse WAAYU’s zero-commission model, developed in collaboration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), aiming to transform food delivery with a focus on affordability for restaurants and consumers alike.

WAAYU aims to partner with over 3,000 restaurants in Hyderabad, promoting order growth and enhancing service for customers without charging additional commission fees. By eliminating hefty platform charges typically imposed by major food delivery apps, WAAYU is helping restaurant owners retain more of their profits and pass on the savings to consumers.

This collaboration between WAAYU, ONDC, and the Telangana State Hotels Association highlights the importance of supporting a zero-commission model, which aims to reduce the financial burden on restaurants caused by traditional platforms’ high commission rates. According to Mandar Lande, CEO & Co-Founder of WAAYU, “Our goal is to eliminate commission fees and create a sustainable, profitable ecosystem for restaurants.”

WAAYU, which recently went live on the ONDC as a seller marketplace, has quickly gained traction across major Indian cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Jaipur, showing a growing demand for its zero-commission approach.

By supporting local restaurants and enhancing affordability for customers, WAAYU is set to make a significant impact on the Indian food delivery landscape.