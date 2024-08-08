Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 Sent to Joint Parliamentary Committee for Detailed Review

New Delhi: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has been sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for further scrutiny.

After introducing the Bill in the Lok Sabha today, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the government is open to additional examination of the legislation, emphasizing that the central government’s intentions are transparent and without any hidden agendas.

During the introduction of the bill, the Minister clarified that the legislation is not designed to interfere with the functioning of religious bodies but aims to provide justice to the disadvantaged and poor sections of the Muslim community.

He addressed opposition claims by asserting that the central government is competent to introduce such legislation, as the subject falls under the concurrent list of the Constitution. Mr. Rijiju highlighted that the bill aligns with recommendations from the Sachar Committee and various other committees set up by previous governments.

He pointed out several shortcomings in the functioning of Waqf Boards, noting that groups have taken control of these bodies. The bill intends to bring transparency and ensure proper representation of Muslim women and the OBC community within Muslims.

The Minister also emphasized that there are around 12,000 pending cases related to Waqf Boards, and the bill includes provisions to resolve these cases within six months. He mentioned receiving approximately 200 complaints about encroachment issues concerning Waqf Board properties within the past year.

Mr. Rijiju dismissed opposition claims that the bill was introduced without proper stakeholder consultation, asserting that comprehensive consultations were held prior to its introduction. Regarding the bill’s provisions, he stated that the Waqf Board Tribunal would consist of one judicial and one technical member.

Opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party, DMK, NCP (SP), Left, and others, opposed the bill’s introduction, describing it as unconstitutional and an infringement on religious freedom. Congress MP K C Venugopal labeled the bill as draconian and an attack on the country’s federal structure.

He criticized the provision allowing non-Muslims in the Waqf Board’s governing council, viewing it as an assault on faith and religion. He further alleged that the bill was introduced with ulterior motives, considering upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav questioned the provision for nominating members from other religious communities to the Waqf Board. Another party leader, Habibbullah, expressed concern that the bill interferes with religious practices.

TMC’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay deemed the legislation unconstitutional and against the federal structure. DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi criticized the government for allegedly violating the constitution, federalism, and minority rights. NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule called for the bill’s withdrawal or referral to the Standing Committee for further scrutiny.

ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML raised concerns about the bill granting excessive power to the District Magistrate, potentially surpassing that of the Waqf Board Chairman. CPI(M) MP K Radhakrishnan also opposed the bill, demanding it be sent to the Standing Committee.

NK Premachandran of RSP argued that the bill contradicts constitutional provisions and may not withstand judicial scrutiny. AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi labeled the bill discriminatory.

In contrast, Senior JD(U) leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, refuted claims that the bill targets a specific community. He clarified that the Waqf Board is an institution established by the Act, and the legislation aims to enhance transparency.

He dismissed allegations of faith interference, asserting that the Waqf Board is not a place of worship. Mr. Singh accused the opposition of misleading the public about the bill, referencing the Sikh riots in Delhi to criticize Congress.

TDP MP GM Harish Balayogi stated that if power misuse occurs concerning the Waqf Board, amendments are necessary to ensure transparency. He indicated that the TDP would support sending the legislation to the Select Committee for broader discussion to address misconceptions.

Additionally, the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill 2024 was introduced in the House to repeal the Mussalman Waqf Act 1923.