Warangal Metro Project Stalls as Hyderabad Expansion Gains Green Light

Warangal: Nearly a year into the Congress government’s tenure, promises for a metro rail project in Warangal remain unfulfilled, even as the state government prioritizes the Hyderabad Metro Phase II project, which has received recent approval for collaboration with the Centre. With an estimated budget of Rs. 24,269 crore, Hyderabad Metro Phase II aims to expand the city’s urban transit, yet similar focus is noticeably absent for the proposed Warangal Metro project.

In the lead-up to the 2023 elections, the Congress party had pledged to significantly upgrade Warangal’s infrastructure, including the establishment of a Metro Neo rail network to improve public transport in the city, Telangana’s second-largest urban center.

During visits to Warangal, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy assured residents of comprehensive development initiatives, especially in transport and road infrastructure. Revenue Minister and city in-charge Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy conducted meetings to review various developmental projects, including the ambitious 2050 Master Plan for Warangal.

Yet, 11 months into the new administration, there is still no action on the Metro Neo project, a proposed alternative to conventional metro systems that features a more cost-effective and efficient transit model.

The Metro Neo proposal for Warangal includes a 15.5 km corridor, running from Kazipet through Hanamkonda to Warangal via DPO Junction.

Designed with a combination of elevated and at-grade tracks, the Metro Neo would be capable of handling up to 15,000 passengers per hour per direction (PHPDT). Its unique rubber-wheeled electric coaches, powered by an overhead traction system, offer a partially elevated and ground-level transit solution tailored for smaller cities like Warangal.

Efforts to secure central support for the Warangal project have so far been unsuccessful. The Telangana state government, under the leadership of the previous BRS administration, initiated the proposal and reached out to central authorities, with then-Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao advocating for assistance.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited was engaged to study feasibility and draft a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Warangal Metro Neo, which was aligned with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs guidelines. However, despite repeated appeals to the central government, no financial backing has been secured.

Meanwhile, with the recent approval of Hyderabad Metro Phase II by the state cabinet, efforts to expand Hyderabad’s metro network are expected to advance rapidly. This expansion underscores a growing disparity in infrastructure focus between Hyderabad and Warangal, leaving many Warangal residents feeling overlooked. For Warangal, the Metro Neo project remains in limbo, despite the city’s expanding population and increasing demand for a robust public transportation system.

With no clear timeline for the Warangal Metro, locals continue to hope that state and central authorities will prioritize their city’s transportation needs and honor the commitments made nearly a year ago.