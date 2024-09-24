Warner all set to make Tollywood debut. More details here

Social media is abuzz with photographs of Warner shooting for his scenes in the movie in Australia, further fueling excitement around his debut.

Hyderabad: Former Australian cricketer David Warner is all set to make his debut in the Telugu film industry with a cameo in Nithiin’s upcoming film ‘Robinhood’, according to reports. The film is being directed by Venky Kudumula, known for Chalo and Bheeshma.

The flamboyant former Aussie opener, has been a longtime fan of Telugu cinema, frequently sharing TikToks and Reels mimicking popular dance moves, dialogues and mannerisms from films like Pushpa and Sarileru Neekevvaru. He has often expressed his love for Telugu movies and Hyderabad on social media, recently sharing an Instagram story praising the city.

The cricketer’s involvement in ‘Robinhood ‘seems confirmed, as he now follows both actor Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula on Instagram. Telugu fans, who have become huge admires of Warner due to his viral videos, are eagerly anticipating his big-screen appearance.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela has been confirmed as the female lead, replacing Rashmika Mandanna, with her role being revealed through a poster on her birthday. Nithiin’s film lineup includes Tammudu and Robinhood, while Sreeleela is juggling multiple projects including Robinhood, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and RT75.

Warner, who officially announced his retirement from international cricket on June 25, seems like he may take up more prominent roles in Telugu cinema after his debut in Robinhood