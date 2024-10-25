Muslim World

Watch: Viral Video of Dust Devil and Lightning Display in UAE

The footage reveals strong winds and electrical discharges amidst the dust storm, with some individuals stepping out of their vehicles to film the occurrence.

Syed Mubashir25 October 2024 - 17:54
Watch: Viral Video of Dust Devil and Lightning Display in UAE
Watch: Viral Video of Dust Devil and Lightning Display in UAE

Abu Dhabi: A stunning video capturing a dust devil and flashes of lightning has gone viral, showcasing a dramatic weather event in the United Arab Emirates. According to reports from international news agencies, the phenomenon was observed near a road in Sharjah, where local residents recorded the spectacle on their cameras.

The footage reveals strong winds and electrical discharges amidst the dust storm, with some individuals stepping out of their vehicles to film the occurrence.

In a related incident, a dust storm in Egypt recently resulted in the tragic deaths of two people. The storm caused billboards to fall onto the streets, disrupting traffic and daily life. Reports indicate that on Friday, life in Cairo was significantly affected by the dust storm, leading to two fatalities. Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmin Fouad, noted that the dust storm worsened air quality tenfold and resulted in billboards collapsing onto roadways.

Tags
Syed Mubashir25 October 2024 - 17:54

Related Articles

Driver for UN agency killed by Israeli forces

Driver for UN agency killed by Israeli forces

25 October 2024 - 14:41
47 'terrorist sites' targeted in Turkey's airstrikes in Iraq, Syria: Minister

47 ‘terrorist sites’ targeted in Turkey’s airstrikes in Iraq, Syria: Minister

25 October 2024 - 09:22
Explosion in packed Kabul market injures 11 people

Explosion in packed Kabul market injures 11 people

24 October 2024 - 16:38
Madinah Sees Record-Breaking Tourism Growth with Over 14 million Visitors in 2023

Madinah Sees Record-Breaking Tourism Growth with Over 14 million Visitors in 2023

24 October 2024 - 12:09
Back to top button