Watch: Viral Video of Dust Devil and Lightning Display in UAE

Abu Dhabi: A stunning video capturing a dust devil and flashes of lightning has gone viral, showcasing a dramatic weather event in the United Arab Emirates. According to reports from international news agencies, the phenomenon was observed near a road in Sharjah, where local residents recorded the spectacle on their cameras.

The footage reveals strong winds and electrical discharges amidst the dust storm, with some individuals stepping out of their vehicles to film the occurrence.

In a related incident, a dust storm in Egypt recently resulted in the tragic deaths of two people. The storm caused billboards to fall onto the streets, disrupting traffic and daily life. Reports indicate that on Friday, life in Cairo was significantly affected by the dust storm, leading to two fatalities. Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmin Fouad, noted that the dust storm worsened air quality tenfold and resulted in billboards collapsing onto roadways.