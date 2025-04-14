Water Doomsday in July? Japanese Baba Vanga Predicts Massive Tsunami – Many Past Predictions Proven True!”

As the year 2025 progresses, the world has already witnessed devastating natural disasters within the first four months — from the deadly earthquake between Myanmar and Thailand to the raging wildfires in Los Angeles.

These calamities have claimed hundreds of lives and caused damage worth billions. And now, a chilling prophecy by Japan’s own “Baba Vanga” has added to global anxiety.

Who Is Japan’s ‘Baba Vanga’?

Renowned manga artist and self-proclaimed clairvoyant Ryo Tatsuki, often referred to as the “Japanese Baba Vanga,” has made headlines with her dire prediction for July 2025. According to her, a catastrophic tsunami is set to hit Japan and its neighboring countries — and it could be far deadlier than the 2011 disaster.

Tsunami Warning: Three Times More Powerful Than 2011

Ryo Tatsuki has warned that the upcoming tsunami may be three times more destructive than the one that struck Japan in 2011, which was one of the deadliest disasters in the nation’s history. If her prediction comes true, it could lead to massive loss of life, widespread destruction of towns and cities, and long-term environmental impact.

Affects Beyond Japan: Which Countries Are at Risk?

Tatsuki’s vision reportedly includes not only Japan, but also countries such as:

Philippines

Indonesia

Taiwan

These nations could experience extreme devastation if the mega tsunami unfolds as foreseen.

Ryo Tatsuki’s Track Record of Accurate Predictions

According to a report by TOI, Ryo Tatsuki has been predicting global events through vivid dreams since the 1980s. In 1999, she published her experiences in a book titled “The Future I Saw.” Some of her accurate predictions include:

The death of singer Freddie Mercury in 1991

in 1991 The 1995 Kobe Earthquake in Japan

in Japan Other global disasters and political events

Growing Concerns About Climate and Natural Disasters

As the world grapples with climate change, the frequency and intensity of natural disasters appear to be rising. Tatsuki’s prophecy, though unverified, reflects a growing public fear surrounding environmental instability and the future of vulnerable regions like the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Final Thoughts

While predictions such as these often spark debate between believers and skeptics, the increasing frequency of natural disasters in 2025 makes such warnings harder to ignore. Whether or not the July tsunami occurs, it serves as a reminder for nations to strengthen disaster preparedness and raise awareness among their citizens.