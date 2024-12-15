Hyderabad

Water Supply Disruption in Several Areas of Hyderabad Today

The Water Board has advised residents to use water sparingly during this period as supply disruptions are expected in these areas.

15 December 2024
Hyderabad: Due to urgent repairs of a damaged 33-inch pipeline supplying water from Asif Nagar filter beds to Red Hills reservoir, several parts of Hyderabad will face water supply disruptions on December 15.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) announced in a press release that the affected areas include Red Hills, Bazar Ghat, Mallepally, Seetharam Bagh, Nampally Railway Station, Niloufer Hospital, MNJ Cancer Hospital, Yousufain Dargah locality, Minar, parts of Gunfoundry, Adarsh Nagar, BJR Nagar, Khairatabad, Mint Compound, old CIB Quarters at AC Guards, as well as portions of Income Tax Quarters and Vijay Nagar Colony.

