Wayanad disaster toll reaches 281, 200 still missing, CM Vijayan stresses on rehabilitation

Wayanad (Kerala): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday chaired an all-party meeting at Wayanad, which witnessed the state’s worst-ever natural disaster as landslides devastated the area late on Tuesday night, leaving at least 281 dead and 200 missing and scores of habitations wiped out, thanked the massive efforts of the multi-pronged rescue team comprising over 1,200 professionals.

The massive rescue operation, involving personnel from all three defence forces, police, disaster relief agencies, and fire services, besides locals and volunteers, is currently on at the four worst-affected landslide areas of Wayanad — Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil, and Pothukalu.

Vijayan said the army has informed him that there is no chance of any more survivors in the worst-affected areas. However, a bailey bridge at Churalmala is now ready and will enable big earth-moving equipment to reach places which have been cut off.

“Now the need of the hour is for a proper rehabilitation programme and for that we have already started to work on it. We do have a good experience of handling rehabilitation and hence it will be done,” he said.

More than 8,000 people have been evacuated safely and put up in 82 relief camps.

“With regards to the rehabilitation process, the relief camps will be functioning for a while as it will take time. Hence we have decided to cordon off the camp sites and they will be out of bounds for the media. Those people, who wish to see the members in the camps, can meet them only at the reception area.”

“None other than the inmates of the camps will be allowed inside,” Vijayan said, adding that nothing from outside will be distributed in the camps as the officials will ensure everything is given through a central distribution process.

“With regards to the education of the children in the camps. It has been decided all students in the affected areas can continue their education under the online method and it will be done from the place where they are put up. All those who lost their certificates will be given new ones,” he said.

“The mental trauma is huge and hence counselling will be given and it has already begun. Tribal families are reluctant to come out from their surroundings and hence we will ensure food items are supplied to them. Now that a huge disaster has happened, we cannot afford another disaster, especially in a possible outbreak of an epidemic and for this purpose, all people should cooperate with the health officials. Disposal of dead animals is a challenge and it will be done in the right manner,” he said.

The Chief Minister even since the disaster occurred, 12 cabinet ministers are at Wayanad and now we have decided to set up a four-member Cabinet sub-committee comprising of Ministers of Revenue, Forest, Public Works, and SC/ST.”

“We have asked to declare this as a national disaster… it’s now the Centre to decide and we will wait for it,” he added.

Expressing his displeasure at attempts to play politics, Vijayan said: “Even in this massive tragedy, some people are playing spoilsports and are trying to create problems, the best is such people should be ignored.” However, he did not elaborate.