We Will Stand by Victims of Hydra, Musi Project: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BRS MLA Harish Rao assured that the BRS party would fully support the victims affected by the Musi River beautification project and Hydra. Harish Rao, along with party leaders, visited the victims’ homes in Hyder Shahkot to assess the situation firsthand.

Addressing the victims, Harish Rao encouraged them to stay strong and maintain their confidence, saying, “You give us the strength to stand by you.” He highlighted the tragic impact of Hydra, which has already claimed three lives, and urged the victims not to lose hope or take extreme steps. He assured them that efforts would be made to protect their homes from demolition.

Recalling the past, Harish Rao pointed out that it was under the Congress government in 1994 that many of these homes were sanctioned, questioning why current Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was allowing these victims to suffer due to his party’s actions. Criticizing the Congress’s handling of the issue, he said, “The Congress, which once provided shelter to the poor, is now leading an administration that threatens their homes. Telangana has become a ‘bulldozer kingdom.'”

He further suggested that the Congress party should replace its “Hand” symbol with a bulldozer, given its aggressive approach toward demolishing homes. Harish Rao compared the situation to soldiers fighting to protect the nation, stating that now people must fight to protect the homes they built through years of hard work.

Harish Rao also urged CM Revanth Reddy to honor his previous promises, including pensions for the elderly, Rythu Bandhu for farmers, Rs 2,500 support for women, and DA for employees. He warned that the Revanth Reddy government would be ousted in the next assembly elections and emphasized that the BRS party, along with former CM KCR, would continue to support and protect the poor.