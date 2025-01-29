Weather Forecast for Rajasthan: Rain Expected Next Week Amid Temperature Shifts

Jaipur: As Rajasthan transitions into the spring season, the Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecasted rainfall in parts of the state next week.

The weather is expected to warm up in the coming days, but a strong western disturbance will bring chances of rain and thunder to various regions between February 2 and 4, including Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions.

Rising Temperatures and Changing Weather Patterns

Starting from Wednesday, the minimum temperature in Rajasthan is anticipated to rise, gradually easing the morning and evening chill that has been characteristic of the winter months.

This rise in temperature, accompanied by sunny days, will bring a shift in the weather pattern, signaling the approaching spring season.

While the days will be warmer, especially in western Rajasthan, where daytime temperatures have already surpassed 30°C, the evenings and mornings will continue to be cold due to lower nighttime temperatures. Cities like Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ganganagar, and Churu have recorded maximum temperatures 4-5 degrees above average for this time of year.

Western Disturbance Brings Rain to Rajasthan

A significant weather event, a strong western disturbance, is expected to become active from February 2 to 4. This disturbance will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to parts of Rajasthan, including Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner.

The MeT Department has predicted that the rain may be accompanied by thunder, providing much-needed moisture to the region.

The western disturbance, a weather phenomenon originating from the Mediterranean region, frequently brings rain to northwestern India during winter months. Its arrival in Rajasthan is expected to bring a change in weather conditions, particularly after several days of clear skies and intense sunlight.

Recent Weather Conditions in Rajasthan

Over the past 24 hours, Rajasthan has largely experienced clear skies. However, by Tuesday evening, clouds started to form over southeastern districts, including Tonk, Udaipur, Sirohi, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, and Ajmer.

With the setting sun, cold winds began to blow across these areas, signaling the arrival of the impending weather change.

Tuesday’s weather saw a mix of intense sunlight during the day, which caused mild heat in several cities. Jaisalmer and Jalore recorded the highest temperatures of 30.2°C, followed closely by Dungarpur and Jodhpur at 29.6°C, Barmer at 29.4°C, Chittorgarh at 29.9°C, and Ajmer at 27°C.

Also Read | Rajasthan BJP In-Charge Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Treason Remark Against RSS Chief

Other cities like Bikaner (28.4°C), Churu (27.7°C), Nagaur (28.2°C), Fatehpur (27.2°C), and Udaipur (27.3°C) also reported higher-than-average daytime temperatures.

Jaipur’s Weather: Sunshine and Light Breeze

Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, experienced bright sunshine throughout Tuesday, leading to mild warmth during the day. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 26.1°C and a minimum of 9.2°C.

While the sky remained clear during the day, clouds began to form in the evening, and a light, cool breeze swept through the city, providing some relief from the daytime heat.

What to Expect in the Coming Days

As Rajasthan moves closer to the spring season, temperatures are set to rise, and the intensity of the morning and evening cold will gradually diminish.

However, the western disturbance expected between February 2 and 4 will bring a shift in the weather, with rain and thunderstorms likely in several regions of the state.

Residents and travelers should prepare for occasional showers and take necessary precautions against any disruptions caused by the weather.

For those living in or visiting Rajasthan, the coming days will be a blend of rising temperatures and intermittent rain, offering a glimpse of the transition from winter to spring. Stay updated on local weather reports to plan activities accordingly, especially in regions expecting rainfall.