Wedding Halted at Last Minute in Kadapa After Bride Says Mother Would ‘Die’ If She Married Groom

Kadapa: A wedding was called off at the last minute in YSR Kadapa district after the bride reportedly told the groom that her mother had threatened to die if she went ahead with the marriage, leaving the groom and his family in shock.

According to reports, the young woman, who works in the Animal Husbandry Department in Pulivendula, had been in a relationship with Prasad, a resident of a village in Vempalle mandal, for around a year. The two had reportedly decided to marry despite the woman being older than Prasad.

Prasad’s family was reportedly happy with the prospective bride. They had even praised her after she allegedly provided two additional bags of cattle feed meant for farmers.

The families subsequently fixed the wedding date. Preparations were made on a grand scale, with the wedding scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Four days before the wedding, the couple reportedly travelled to Hyderabad and purchased wedding clothes, spending around Rs 1.50 lakh. Prasad’s family had also made extensive arrangements in their village. A shamiana was reportedly erected in the street, lights were installed at the house and meals were arranged for relatives and villagers.

Bride Fails to Arrive at Wedding Venue

However, on the day of the wedding, Prasad’s family became anxious when the bride did not arrive at the scheduled time.

When repeated calls went unanswered, the woman reportedly sent a message saying, “Sorry.”

The family then tried calling her several times. When she eventually answered, she allegedly told Prasad that she could not marry him because her mother had said she would die if the marriage took place.

The woman then reportedly switched off her phone.

Prasad, who had allegedly spent around Rs 10 lakh in connection with the marriage and preparations, approached the police seeking justice.

Police Allegedly Find Previous Marriages

During the inquiry, police reportedly learned that the woman had allegedly been married twice previously and had collected money in connection with those relationships.

Police also reportedly found that around Rs 40,000 had been taken from Prasad’s cousin in connection with the proposed marriage.

The incident has left Prasad and his family deeply distressed, particularly after the extensive preparations and expenditure made for the wedding.

Police are reportedly examining the allegations and gathering further details regarding the woman’s previous marriages and the money allegedly collected from Prasad’s family.

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