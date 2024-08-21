Wet Outfield Delays Start of 1st Test Between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: The first cricket test between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium faced a delayed start due to a wet outfield following early morning rain. The toss, initially postponed, has now been scheduled for 2:00 PM, with the match set to begin at 2:30 PM.

The umpires conducted a second inspection at 11:00 AM local time to assess the conditions, noting some wet patches that required additional time to dry. The match has been shortened to 48 overs for the day, with play continuing until 6:00 PM. An extra 30 minutes may be added if needed to complete the overs.

Rawalpindi will also host the second test of the two-match series starting on August 30. The Pakistan Cricket Board relocated this match from the National Bank Stadium due to ongoing construction work ahead of next year’s Champions Trophy.