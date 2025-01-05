When Will Donald Trump Be Sworn in as U.S. President? Here’s What We Know

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as U.S. President for the second time on January 20, 2025. Discover the key details about the inauguration ceremony, the events surrounding it, and what to expect during this historic day.

Washington: Donald Trump is making history as he prepares to return to the White House for his second, non-consecutive term as President of the United States. After winning the 2024 election against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump will be sworn in once again on January 20, 2025, marking the beginning of his second term in office. This inauguration will not only be a major political event, but it will also coincide with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a significant federal holiday celebrating the civil rights leader’s enduring legacy.

The inauguration ceremony will take place on January 20, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. As per tradition, the event will be a grand occasion marking the formal transfer of power. However, this year’s ceremony will be particularly symbolic as it will fall on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day dedicated to honoring the life and contributions of the American civil rights leader.

What Happens During the Inauguration Ceremony?

The day will begin with the formal greeting of President-elect Trump by the incumbent President, Joe Biden. The primary events of the day will include:

Swearing-in Ceremony: The U.S. Chief Justice will administer the Oath of Office to President-elect Trump at noon, marking the official beginning of his second term. Inaugural Address: After the swearing-in, Trump will deliver his inaugural speech, laying out his vision for the country in the years ahead. Pass-in Review: Following the address, the President will review the troops, symbolizing the peaceful transition of power. Inaugural Ball and Reception: The day will conclude with a glamorous ball, where Trump and the First Lady will join with political leaders, celebrities, and dignitaries in a celebration of the democratic process.

Oath of Office for Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance

The presidential swearing-in is a pivotal moment in the inauguration ceremony. As is customary, the Vice President-elect JD Vance will take the oath first, followed by President-elect Donald Trump. Both will swear the following oath:

Vice President’s Oath : “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic…”

: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic…” President’s Oath: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

This marks a historic occasion, as Trump will become the second U.S. president to serve two non-consecutive terms, joining Grover Cleveland, who served from 1885 to 1889 and again from 1893 to 1897.

Also Read: HMPV Virus: Schools Shut Down in China Amid Rising Infections of New Human Metapneumovirus

Before the inauguration ceremony can take place, there is an important event on January 6. This is the date when the Congressional Electoral Vote Count takes place. Vice President Kamala Harris, in her capacity as the President of the Senate, and the U.S. Archivist, Collen Shogan, will oversee the counting of electoral votes.

This final step in the election process is crucial for confirming the results and officially declaring Trump as the winner of the 2024 election. After the controversy surrounding the 2020 election, Congress passed the Electoral Count Reform Act, which made reforms to the process, including raising the threshold for objections and clarifying the vice president’s ministerial role in overseeing the vote count.

Can I Attend the Inauguration in Person?

If you’re hoping to attend the inauguration in person, tickets are available but in limited supply. The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies distributes tickets to the public through members of Congress. These tickets are free, and they provide access to the U.S. Capitol, where you can watch the swearing-in ceremony and other important proceedings.

Tickets will be available through Congressional members in the weeks leading up to the inauguration. Keep an eye out for announcements and instructions on how to apply for tickets to this historic event.

A Historic Day for Trump and the U.S.

Donald Trump’s return to the White House is a momentous occasion, and his second inauguration marks the end of an era and the beginning of another. As Trump becomes the third president to take office on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, his swearing-in will be a defining moment in U.S. history.

With festivities, speeches, and a focus on the peaceful transfer of power, this inauguration is set to be a grand event. Whether you’re watching from the steps of the Capitol or following the proceedings from home, January 20, 2025, promises to be an unforgettable day in American politics.

Stay tuned for more updates as the nation prepares to witness the beginning of President Trump’s second term.