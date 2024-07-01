When will Hurricane Beryl pass Barbados, where India’s T20 champions are stranded?

Barbados: Rohit Sharma and his victorious Indian T20 World Cup team face extended stay in Barbados as Hurricane Beryl hampers flight operations. The Category 3 Major Hurricane, packing winds up to 195 kmph, hovered approximately 180 km south of Barbados as of 2 pm IST.

According to the US National Hurricane Centre, Beryl is expected to strengthen further to Category 3 with winds reaching 215 kmph within 12 hours. Despite its intensity, Barbados is projected to move out of Beryl’s immediate path by Tuesday morning (Indian time).

Flight disruptions at Grantley Adams International Airport have been significant, with over 30 arrivals and 29 departures canceled on July 1, as reported by flight tracking site Flightradar24.

Hurricane warnings extend beyond Barbados to include Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, and the Grenadine Islands, anticipating hurricane-force winds, storm surge, and heavy rainfall leading to potential flooding.

Beryl marks the onset of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, recognized as the first Category 4 hurricane in June, underscoring its severity and impact across the Caribbean region.