White House: No Consideration of Returning Nuclear Weapons to Ukraine

Washington: U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has stated that the United States is focused on providing Ukraine with conventional weapons, but it is not considering the possibility of returning nuclear weapons to the country.

Sullivan, speaking on ABC’s “This Week” program on Sunday, said, “We are not considering the possibility of returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine. We are providing Ukraine with various conventional capabilities to help it defend itself effectively.”

Also Read: Biden Signs Pardon for Hunterhttps://munsifdaily.com/biden-signs-pardon-for-hunter/



The New York Times reported last week that some U.S. and European officials were allegedly proposing the idea of returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that discussions about the potential deployment of nuclear weapons in Ukraine are irresponsible, and those promoting such ideas are underestimating the reality of the situation.