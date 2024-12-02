US & Canada

White House: No Consideration of Returning Nuclear Weapons to Ukraine

Sullivan, speaking on ABC’s "This Week" program on Sunday, said, "We are not considering the possibility of returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine. We are providing Ukraine with various conventional capabilities to help it defend itself effectively."

Syed Abdul Rafi2 December 2024 - 12:13
White House: No Consideration of Returning Nuclear Weapons to Ukraine
White House: No Consideration of Returning Nuclear Weapons to Ukraine

Washington: U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has stated that the United States is focused on providing Ukraine with conventional weapons, but it is not considering the possibility of returning nuclear weapons to the country.

Sullivan, speaking on ABC’s “This Week” program on Sunday, said, “We are not considering the possibility of returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine. We are providing Ukraine with various conventional capabilities to help it defend itself effectively.”

Also Read: Biden Signs Pardon for Hunterhttps://munsifdaily.com/biden-signs-pardon-for-hunter/

The New York Times reported last week that some U.S. and European officials were allegedly proposing the idea of returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that discussions about the potential deployment of nuclear weapons in Ukraine are irresponsible, and those promoting such ideas are underestimating the reality of the situation.

Tags
Syed Abdul Rafi2 December 2024 - 12:13

Related Articles

Joe Biden’s U-turn on son Hunter ‘exposes’ US Department of Justice that indicted Gautam Adani, other Group figures

Joe Biden’s U-turn on son Hunter ‘exposes’ US Department of Justice that indicted Gautam Adani, other Group figures

2 December 2024 - 14:17
Trump's 100 per cent tariff threat on BRICS: Need to see if US laws permit sanctions: Ex-RBI Guv

Trump’s 100 per cent tariff threat on BRICS: Need to see if US laws permit sanctions: Ex-RBI Guv

2 December 2024 - 14:08
Biden Signs Pardon for Hunter

Biden Signs Pardon for Hunter

2 December 2024 - 11:42
Trump taunts Biden over pardoning his son; raises case of imprisoned supporters

Trump taunts Biden over pardoning his son; raises case of imprisoned supporters

2 December 2024 - 10:58
Back to top button