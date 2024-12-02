US & Canada

Biden Signs Pardon for Hunter

U.S. President Joe Biden has signed a pardon for his son Hunter Biden on two criminal charges and claimed that the actions were politically motivated.

Syed Abdul Rafi2 December 2024 - 11:42
In a statement released by the White House, Mr. Biden asserted that the motivation was political. He said, “Today, I have signed a pardon for my son, Hunter.” The president reminded that at the beginning of his tenure, he had promised not to interfere in the decision-making process of the Department of Justice, and despite the “selective and inappropriate prosecution” of his son, he fulfilled that promise.

Also Read: Trump taunts Biden over pardoning his son; raises case of imprisoned supporters

Mr. Biden stated, “Anyone who looks at the facts of Hunter’s case cannot come to the conclusion that Hunter was targeted just because he is my son, which is wrong.” He added, “In attempting to break Hunter, they tried to break me.”

