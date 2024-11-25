Who Is Allah Ghazanfar? Mumbai Indians Land Afghan Spinner for ₹4.80 Crore in IPL Auction

In a major move during the IPL 2025 Auction, Mumbai Indians (MI) secured the services of Afghanistan’s promising young spinner Allah Ghazanfar for a hefty sum of INR 4.80 crore. The 18-year-old mystery spinner, who was previously a part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2024 season, did not feature in a single match last year but has now been signed by the five-time IPL champions for the upcoming season.

The bidding for Ghazanfar was competitive, with multiple teams including KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) showing strong interest. The intense bidding war began with KKR, and RCB soon joined the race, pushing the price up to INR 2.20 crore. However, MI made their move and successfully bagged the teenager, securing his services for a considerably higher amount.

This will be Ghazanfar’s first opportunity to play in the IPL after an impressive series of performances in international cricket. Despite not having made his T20I debut yet, Ghazanfar has already made a name for himself in T20 cricket with 29 wickets in 16 T20 matches, including two four-wicket hauls. His ODI record is equally commendable, having picked up 12 wickets in 8 matches at an exceptional economy rate of 4.36.

Also Read: Kohli Surpasses Cricket Legend Don Bradman with Stunning Achievement

Ghazanfar’s standout moment came earlier this month in the ODI series against Bangladesh, where he rattled their batting lineup, taking 6 wickets for just 26 runs in 6.3 overs, earning the Player of the Match award. He was also a key performer in Afghanistan’s victorious campaign in the Men’s Emerging Asia Cup in Oman, where his spell helped secure a win over India.

Apart from his international appearances, Ghazanfar has also showcased his skills in various T20 leagues around the world, including playing for Team Abu Dhabi in the T10 League, Mis Ainak Knights in Afghanistan’s Shpageeza Cricket League, and Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

This season, Ghazanfar will join MI under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, becoming the second specialist spinner in the team after veteran Karn Sharma. MI’s decision to secure Ghazanfar shows their belief in his potential as a future star, adding to their already strong spin options.

The Mumbai Indians have once again demonstrated their eye for young talent and will hope Ghazanfar’s unique skill set will bolster their squad as they look to add a sixth IPL title to their illustrious history.

As the IPL 2025 season approaches, fans will be eagerly awaiting to see how the young Afghan spinner performs in the world’s most popular T20 tournament.