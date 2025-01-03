Why is Kareena Kapoor Feeling Hurt? Actress Bids Emotional Farewell to Switzerland

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently expressed her emotions as she bid farewell to Switzerland, where she had been enjoying a memorable holiday with her family.

Accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, Kareena took to social media to share her feelings about leaving the picturesque Swiss Alps.

Kareena Kapoor’s Emotional Post on Leaving Switzerland

On Tuesday, the ‘Good Newwz’ actress shared a breathtaking image of snowcapped mountains on her Instagram stories with the caption:

“Au revoir. Always hurts to leave…”

The Khan family spent quality time in Switzerland, making cherished memories in the winter wonderland.

Taimur and Jeh’s Adorable Skiing Moments

Kareena Kapoor also treated her fans to a series of delightful pictures from Taimur and Jeh’s skiing adventures.

In one picture, Taimur Ali Khan , dressed in a red and green skiing outfit, stood outdoors, ready to hit the slopes. Kareena lovingly wrote, “Mera beta (My son).”

, dressed in a red and green skiing outfit, stood outdoors, ready to hit the slopes. Kareena lovingly wrote, “Mera beta (My son).” Another humorous snapshot showed Taimur looking down, with Kareena playfully captioning it: “Don’t ask me if I ski! I take my son’s pictures—someone needs to.”

Jeh Ali Khan , on the other hand, had a different experience. One photo showed him lying on the snow, crying, dressed in black with a red helmet. Kareena humorously wrote: “Meanwhile…”

, on the other hand, had a different experience. One photo showed him lying on the snow, crying, dressed in black with a red helmet. Kareena humorously wrote: “Meanwhile…” In another picture, Jeh was still lying down with his eyes closed, leading Kareena to joke: “Does this count as skiing?”

Kareena Kapoor’s Special Christmas Celebration

The actress also shared heartwarming pictures from their Christmas celebration, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh. The couple has made it a tradition to celebrate the festive season in Switzerland, and this year was no different.

Apologizing for the late post, Kareena wrote:

“Sorry, was too busy enjoying my day—love and happiness. People keep searching for magic.”

Fans loved the candid glimpses of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s holiday, making her Switzerland vacation a trending topic on social media.

For more updates on Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood celebrity vacations, and entertainment news, stay tuned!