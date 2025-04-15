Widows to Get ₹500 Monthly Under New Scheme – Check Eligibility, Documents & How to Apply

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS), launched by the Ministry of Rural Development, continues to be a crucial social security program for widows belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families across India. Aimed at providing financial assistance, the scheme ensures that widows are not left without support after the loss of their spouse.

Monthly Pension Support Based on Age

Under this scheme, widows aged 40 to 79 years are entitled to a monthly pension of ₹300, while those aged 80 years and above receive ₹500 per month. The pension amount is directly transferred to the beneficiary’s bank account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), ensuring transparency and timely support.

How to Apply

Widows can apply for the scheme through both online and offline modes. The UMANG app is a convenient digital option for application. Here’s a simple step-by-step guide for online registration:

Download UMANG App: Install the app from your mobile device. Register: Sign up using your mobile number and OTP. Login: Access your account post-registration. Search the Scheme: Look for “NSAP” or “IGNWPS”. Fill the Application: Enter personal and required details. Upload Documents: Submit necessary documents such as: Death Certificate (of husband)

BPL Card

Age Proof (birth certificate/school record)

Aadhaar Card

Bank Account Details Submit and Print: Submit the form and save a printout for reference.

Eligibility Criteria

To avail the benefits of IGNWPS, the applicant must:

Be a widow

Belong to a BPL family

Be aged 40 years or older

Not be receiving any other pension from government schemes

Key Benefits of IGNWPS

Financial Security: Provides monthly pension to reduce financial burden.

Offers a sense of stability and security. Simple Process: Easy application through digital and offline channels.

This scheme reflects the government’s commitment to uplift marginalized sections of society, especially widows who often face economic hardships. Eligible women are encouraged to apply and benefit from this vital support system.