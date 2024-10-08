Will analyse after final results are out in Haryana: AAP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Environment Minister in Delhi Government Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that the ground messages received after the Assembly election in Haryana was different than the exit poll predictions shown on various television channels and an analysis will be done after the final results are out.

Talking to UNI here, Gopal Rai said, “The ground messages that we were getting from Haryana after the election was different while the Exit Poll predictions were different.

The morning trend gave different numbers and the counting is totally giving something else. I think the way the Haryana election has seen ups and downs, we will do an analysis after the final results are out. And definitely we will analyse every seat.”

On AAP not opening an account in the state, the Minister said that the people accepted the party wherever it had contested.

Meanwhile, he expressed happiness over his party opening an account in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rai said that the party was being accepted by the people across the country. A party candidate being elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was a positive sign for AAP. The party been raising the issue of the people and will keep on doing so.

He added that the popular AAP government in Delhi and Punjab was tirelessly working for the welfare of the people and whereever it will get a chance it will work for the people.

As per the latest trend, BJP was leading in 50 seats, Congress in 34 seats and BSP 1 seat.