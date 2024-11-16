Will Congress High Command Approve KT Rama Rao’s Arrest Amid Rising Speculation?

HYDERABAD: Intense speculation surrounds the Congress leadership as debates over the potential arrest of BRS working President KT Rama Rao gain momentum. State leaders are divided on whether the national high command will authorize such a move, given its potential political repercussions.

Some Congress insiders believe that the leadership, still irked by the HYDRAA demolition of former Union minister MM Pallam Raju’s brother’s building in Hyderabad, might exercise caution before green-lighting Rama Rao’s arrest. Others argue that the party’s top brass is unlikely to engage in perceived vendetta politics without solid evidence against the former minister.

Political Fallout in Focus

Congress leaders emphasize that any decision to arrest Rama Rao, whether in connection with the Lagcherla violence or the alleged Formula E race scam, must be backed by irrefutable evidence. Senior party members highlight that the high command is acutely aware of BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s recent remarks predicting the Congress-led state government’s collapse within six months.

According to party sources, the Congress leadership is closely monitoring the situation in Telangana, particularly as tensions with the BRS escalate. Leaders allege that the BRS has launched a targeted campaign to destabilize the Congress government, in power for the past 11 months, and has been openly critical of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Formula E Scam Under Scrutiny

The Formula E race case has further fueled debates. Allegations of financial irregularities in the release of ₹55 crore for the event have placed Rama Rao under scrutiny. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has reportedly sought the Governor’s approval to prosecute Rama Rao, a decision that remains pending.

Timing of Arrest in Question

Some Congress leaders believe that Rama Rao’s arrest is unlikely before the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections on November 20. They argue that taking such action before these key elections could give the BJP and its allies ammunition to accuse the Congress of targeting opposition leaders in states where it holds power.

Post-elections, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud are expected to visit Delhi to discuss the matter with the high command. Sources suggest that any action against Rama Rao will be carefully weighed to ensure it does not appear politically motivated.

Rama Rao’s Response

Meanwhile, KT Rama Rao has maintained his stance, challenging authorities to arrest him. “Arrest me! I will go to jail with my head held high,” he said, signaling his readiness to face legal action.

Congress High Command’s Decision Crucial

As speculation continues, all eyes are on the Congress high command to see whether it will approve Rama Rao’s arrest. The decision will likely hinge on the strength of the evidence and the broader political implications for the party at both state and national levels.