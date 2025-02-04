Will Mamata Banerjee’s New Conduct Guidelines Stop the ‘Loose Lips’ in TMC? Find Out!

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to hold a crucial meeting with Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators on February 10, where she is expected to implement strict “conduct guidelines” for party members. The move comes in response to recent incidents where the public statements and actions of some maverick MLAs caused embarrassment to the party.

Meeting Set Against the Backdrop of Budget Session

The meeting will take place on the same day that Governor C.V. Ananda Bose delivers his opening address for the upcoming Budget session at the West Bengal Assembly. According to party sources, Mamata Banerjee has become increasingly dissatisfied with the behavior of certain legislators, leading to her decision to establish guidelines for their conduct moving forward.

The Focus of the Conduct Guidelines

Although the guidelines will apply to all Trinamool Congress MLAs, the primary focus will be on those whose actions and statements have repeatedly embarrassed the party. One such incident occurred recently when Madan Mitra, a TMC legislator, publicly claimed that buying a spot on the party’s district committee was common practice. His controversial statement led to significant embarrassment for the leadership.

Mitra later apologized for his remarks, but the party leadership believes that stricter measures are necessary to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. The upcoming meeting will serve as a stern reminder for party members to be more mindful of their public behavior and statements.

A Crucial Meeting Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections

Political analysts are closely watching this meeting, as it comes just weeks before TMC’s extended organizational meeting, which is scheduled for February 26 or the following day. During this meeting, Mamata Banerjee is expected to outline the party’s strategy for the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. This organizational meeting holds extra significance due to the critical nature of the 2026 polls, making the establishment of conduct guidelines all the more relevant.

TMC’s focus on maintaining discipline within the party suggests that the leadership is preparing for a tough political battle in the coming years.

Conclusion: Party Discipline Becomes a Key Focus for Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee’s move to establish conduct guidelines for her party’s MLAs signals her intent to ensure that the Trinamool Congress remains focused and united as it approaches the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. As the party gears up for future challenges, these new guidelines may serve as an important step toward achieving political stability and success.