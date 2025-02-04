Tensions Escalate: Rajnath Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi – What Happens Next? Tune In to Find Out!

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday condemned Congress Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for his recent comments about the Indian Army and alleged Chinese incursions along the India-China border. Singh accused Gandhi of misleading the public and engaging in “irresponsible politics” by misrepresenting statements made by the Army Chief.

In a tweet on X, Singh refuted Gandhi’s claims, particularly those made during his speech in Parliament on February 3, where the Congress leader alleged that the Army Chief had spoken about Chinese forces occupying Indian territory. According to Singh, the Army Chief’s remarks had referred only to disturbances in traditional patrolling practices by both India and China, which had been restored as part of the recent disengagement process.

Singh Accuses Gandhi of Misrepresentation and Irresponsible Politics

Rajnath Singh further clarified that the words attributed to the Army Chief by Rahul Gandhi were never spoken by him. He expressed regret that Gandhi would engage in politics that undermines national security matters. “It is unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi is making baseless claims about issues of such national importance,” Singh remarked.

The Defence Minister also addressed the historical territorial disputes with China, particularly focusing on the 1962 conflict, during which India lost control over Aksai Chin. Singh reminded Gandhi that China occupies around 38,000 sq. km of Indian territory in Aksai Chin, along with 5,180 sq. km illegally ceded by Pakistan to China in 1963. Singh suggested that Gandhi should introspect on this aspect of India’s history.

Gandhi’s Allegations on Chinese Incursions and Economic Policies

The remarks by Rajnath Singh came in response to Rahul Gandhi’s statements made during the Budget Session in the Lok Sabha, where Gandhi alleged that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s denial, Chinese forces had occupied Indian territory. Gandhi claimed that the Indian armed forces were still in discussions with China over their incursions and accused the government of failing to address the situation.

“China is sitting on 4,000 sq. km of our territory,” Gandhi said, further linking the Chinese presence to India’s economic policies. He criticized the ‘Make in India’ initiative, arguing that the failure of India’s domestic production policies was allowing China to assert control over Indian territory.

Lok Sabha Speaker Demands Evidence for Claims

Gandhi’s speech was met with interruptions from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who demanded that the Congress leader provide evidence to back his claims. Birla stated, “You will have to present the evidence of what you are speaking in the House.”

Rajnath Singh’s strong rebuttal reflects the growing tension between the ruling BJP and the opposition over national security issues, with both sides accusing each other of politicizing sensitive matters related to India’s defense and territorial integrity.