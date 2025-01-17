Will Old Ration Cards Be Discontinued? Confusion Among Public During New Ration Card Survey

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced the rollout of new ration cards starting January 26, 2025, aiming to provide much-needed relief to the state’s population. However, rumors about the discontinuation of existing ration cards have confused the public. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has dismissed these claims, assuring that old ration cards will remain valid.

Key Highlights:

Launch Date : Distribution of new ration cards begins on January 26, 2025.

: Distribution of new ration cards begins on January 26, 2025. Rumor Busted : Old ration cards will not be discontinued, as clarified by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

: Old ration cards will not be discontinued, as clarified by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. Eligibility : New cards are for those currently without ration cards, including newly formed families and eligible individuals.

: New cards are for those currently without ration cards, including newly formed families and eligible individuals. Survey Ongoing : Villages are undergoing surveys to ensure a smooth distribution process.

: Villages are undergoing surveys to ensure a smooth distribution process. Public Assurance : Minister urges people to approach authorities if they are eligible but yet to receive a ration card.

: Minister urges people to approach authorities if they are eligible but yet to receive a ration card. Farmers’ Relief: Loan waivers up to ₹2 lakh and ₹12,000 financial assistance under the Rythu Bharosa scheme announced for farmers and landless laborers.

Addressing Public Concerns

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar emphasized that the existing 90 lakh ration cards serving 2.81 crore people in Telangana will remain valid. The introduction of new ration cards is aimed solely at covering eligible individuals who currently lack one.

He also reassured that the process will be transparent and free of discrepancies, encouraging the public to report their needs to local authorities or public representatives.

Warning Against Social Media Misinformation

The minister strongly advised citizens to disregard misleading social media posts claiming the invalidation of old ration cards. He clarified that the new cards are an addition to support those in need, based on comprehensive survey data.

Farmer-Centric Announcements

To further bolster rural welfare, the government has introduced significant relief measures:

Loan Waivers : Farmers with loans up to ₹2 lakh will see their debts forgiven.

: Farmers with loans up to ₹2 lakh will see their debts forgiven. Financial Assistance: ₹12,000 will be provided under the Rythu Bharosa scheme to both farmers and landless agricultural laborers.

The Telangana government remains committed to addressing the needs of its people through these initiatives. Citizens are encouraged to focus on leveraging these schemes and avoid falling prey to misinformation.