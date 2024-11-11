Siddaramaiah Challenges PM Modi to Prove Allegations of Rs 700 Crore Fund Mobilization or Resign

Meta Description: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah challenges PM Modi to prove claims of Rs 700 crore fund mobilization by Congress in Karnataka for elections or resign. Tensions escalate ahead of elections.

Haveri, Karnataka: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly refuted recent allegations made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the Congress government in Karnataka of mobilizing Rs 700 crore through the state’s excise department for use in election-bound states like Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Addressing a rally in Shiggaon, Haveri district, Siddaramaiah expressed disbelief at the PM’s statement, calling it a baseless accusation. The Prime Minister, during a recent rally in Akola, Maharashtra, claimed that the Congress in Karnataka extorted Rs 700 crore from liquor shops to fund elections in other states, including Maharashtra and for bypolls.

In a bold move, Siddaramaiah challenged Prime Minister Modi to substantiate these claims. “If Narendra Modi can prove his allegations, I will retire from politics. If he cannot, then he should resign,” Siddaramaiah declared. The Chief Minister further criticized the Prime Minister, stating, “We have never seen a Prime Minister who lies so much.”

Also Read: SC dismisses Prajwal Revanna’s bail plea in sex scandal case

This heated exchange between the state and central leadership has escalated tensions, especially as the election season intensifies. The controversy centers around accusations of political manipulation and corruption, with Siddaramaiah staunchly denying the charges and calling for accountability from Modi.

The ongoing dispute is poised to become a focal point of the political discourse in the lead-up to upcoming elections, with both leaders doubling down on their positions. As of now, PM Modi has not responded directly to Siddaramaiah’s challenge.

Key Points:

Siddaramaiah’s Challenge: CM challenges PM Modi to prove the Rs 700 crore allegations or resign.

CM challenges PM Modi to prove the Rs 700 crore allegations or resign. Allegations by PM Modi: PM claimed Congress in Karnataka raised funds from liquor shops for elections.

PM claimed Congress in Karnataka raised funds from liquor shops for elections. Siddaramaiah’s Reaction: Calls the Prime Minister’s claims baseless and unsubstantiated.

Calls the Prime Minister’s claims baseless and unsubstantiated. Tension Between State and Central Leadership: Political rhetoric intensifies ahead of elections.

The accusations and counterclaims reflect the high-stakes political environment as both parties gear up for what promises to be a fiercely contested election season.