Wipro Launches MyWiproVerse Hyderabad: A Smart Workspace Revolution

Hyderabad: Wipro Commercial & Institutional Business (CIB), a leader in lighting and seating solutions, has unveiled MyWiproVerse Hyderabad, a cutting-edge IoT-powered experience center. Spanning 2,000 sq. ft., this state-of-the-art facility showcases innovative designs and technology-driven solutions that transform workspaces into hubs of health, productivity, and creativity.

The center offers interactive demonstrations of IoT-enabled lighting systems that align with circadian rhythms and ergonomic seating solutions tailored for comfort and efficiency. It caters to professionals such as space designers, architects, consultants, and business leaders seeking future-ready workspace solutions.

Key Highlights of MyWiproVerse Hyderabad

Immersive Experience : Interactive displays for designing and visualizing smart workspaces.

: Interactive displays for designing and visualizing smart workspaces. Ergonomic Seating : Health-focused designs built for Indian anthropometrics, combining style and comfort.

: Health-focused designs built for Indian anthropometrics, combining style and comfort. IoT-Enabled Lighting : Human-centric lighting to enhance energy, focus, and overall well-being.

: Human-centric lighting to enhance energy, focus, and overall well-being. Sustainable Innovations : Features like Dark Sky lighting to reduce light pollution and LiFi technology for wireless connectivity.

: Features like Dark Sky lighting to reduce light pollution and LiFi technology for wireless connectivity. Customized Solutions: On-site experts offer tailored strategies for modern and sustainable work environments.

Marquee Projects in Hyderabad

Wipro’s innovative approach is evident in projects like the Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) campus, featuring PoE-based indoor luminaires, solar-powered streetlights, and dynamic façade lighting with 16 million color options. Seating solutions cater to diverse requirements, from ergonomic designs for PSU banks to specialized auditorium setups for educational and government institutions.

Accolades and Achievements

Wipro has received global recognition for its innovative solutions, including the Red Dot Awards, LIT Lighting Design Awards, CII Design Excellence Awards, and India Design Mark. These accolades underscore Wipro’s commitment to excellence in design and innovation.

About Wipro Lighting & Seating

As part of the $2.5 billion Wipro Enterprises, Wipro CIB combines decades of expertise in lighting and seating solutions. By integrating Internet of Lighting (IoL)™ technology with cutting-edge design, Wipro continues to set industry benchmarks, delivering world-class solutions that inspire excellence and promote employee well-being.

With MyWiproVerse Hyderabad, Wipro aims to redefine workspace design, blending technology, sustainability, and thoughtful innovation to create the workspaces of tomorrow.