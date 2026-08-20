Woman Dies After Getting Trapped in Lift at Ongole Apartment in Prakasam; CCTV Video

Ongole: A 50-year-old woman died after she was trapped in a lift at an apartment complex in Ongole in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district.

The incident occurred at Sai Surya Apartment in the Market Centre area of Ongole. The deceased was identified as Vineeta, 50.

According to preliminary information, Vineeta was reportedly getting out of the lift when it suddenly moved down before the lift doors had completely closed.

She became trapped between the floor and the lift, leaving her seriously injured.

Apartment residents rushed to the spot and managed to rescue her from the lift. She was subsequently shifted to a hospital for treatment.

However, despite receiving medical attention, Vineeta succumbed to her injuries.

CCTV footage from the apartment reportedly captured the incident. Authorities are expected to examine the footage as part of the investigation into the circumstances that led to the lift malfunction.

Further details regarding the cause of the accident and whether any safety violations were involved are awaited.

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