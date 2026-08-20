Crime & Accidents

Woman Dies After Getting Trapped in Lift at Ongole Apartment in Prakasam; CCTV Video

A 50-year-old woman died after she was trapped in a lift at an apartment complex in Ongole in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 August 2026 - 13:43
Woman Dies After Getting Trapped in Lift at Ongole Apartment in Prakasam; CCTV Video
Woman Dies After Getting Trapped in Lift at Ongole Apartment in Prakasam; CCTV Video

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Ongole: A 50-year-old woman died after she was trapped in a lift at an apartment complex in Ongole in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district.

The incident occurred at Sai Surya Apartment in the Market Centre area of Ongole. The deceased was identified as Vineeta, 50.

According to preliminary information, Vineeta was reportedly getting out of the lift when it suddenly moved down before the lift doors had completely closed.

She became trapped between the floor and the lift, leaving her seriously injured.

Apartment residents rushed to the spot and managed to rescue her from the lift. She was subsequently shifted to a hospital for treatment.

However, despite receiving medical attention, Vineeta succumbed to her injuries.

CCTV footage from the apartment reportedly captured the incident. Authorities are expected to examine the footage as part of the investigation into the circumstances that led to the lift malfunction.

Further details regarding the cause of the accident and whether any safety violations were involved are awaited.

Follow for more details: Munsif daily.com

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 August 2026 - 13:43
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button