Woman Ends life along with Toddler son

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a 27-year-old woman in Vijayanagar colony, Bommakal of Karimnagar rural mandal, reportedly ended her life along with her one-year-old son by consuming pesticide on Tuesday morning.

Identified as Gade Srija, the young mother’s drastic decision is believed to be fueled by family disputes, according to police sources.

Reports indicate that Srija ingested the poisonous substance after administering it to her toddler around 8:30 am. Despite swift intervention by family members who rushed them to the district headquarters hospital, the child tragically passed away before medical assistance could reach him. Srija, on the other hand, was transferred to a private hospital for treatment but succumbed to the poison during the course of medical care.

In a further devastating development, Srija’s mother, Gade Jayaprada, distressed by her daughter’s demise, also attempted to take her own life by consuming pesticide. She too was rushed to a private hospital, where she remains in a serious condition under medical supervision.

The circumstances leading to this tragic incident point towards underlying tensions within the family. Srija, who was married to Naresh from Warangal three years ago, had recently relocated to her mother’s residence with her son, following a dispute with her husband, who works as a software engineer in Hyderabad.

The Karimnagar rural police have initiated an investigation into the matter, registering a case to unravel the details surrounding the unfortunate events that led to the loss of two lives and left another fighting for survival.