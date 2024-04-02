Woman held for abducting husband’s 16-year-old niece, ‘marrying and sexually exploiting’ her

Khargone: A 24-year-old woman was arrested in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly abducting her husband’s niece, a minor, “marrying” her and sexually exploiting her, a police official said on Monday.

The woman abducted the 16-year-old victim on February 27 and the two were traced and brought back last week, Barud police station in charge Ritesh Yadav said.

“The victim’s statement was recorded in court during the day. The accused married a man from Umarkhali village a year ago. She later had physical relations with the man’s niece,” he said.

“The accused has told us she is a lesbian. She had taken the victim to Dhamnod and Indore. There she started living with the victim like husband and wife,” he said. The woman has been booked under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.