Woman kills toddler son before committing suicide

Palghar: A woman allegedly killed her two-and-a-half-year-old son before committing suicide in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said here Saturday.

The incident occurred at Gadarwadi village in Jawhar taluka, a tribal-dominated region, they said. “The 23-year-old woman, Laxmi Bhamre, strangled her minor son to death before ending her life by hanging herself from the door of the house.

The incident occurred around 3 pm when the woman’s husband and her father-in-law had gone to their farm,” an official of Jawhar police station said.

The motive behind the woman’s extreme step is yet to be known, he said, adding that a probe was underway.