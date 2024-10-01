Woman Murdered in Hyderabad, Police Launch Investigation

Hyderabad: A shocking incident of murder was reported in Hyderabad, where a woman was found dead in her home. The victim, identified as Sandhya Rani, the wife of an RMP doctor, was killed in her residence located within the limits of the Jubilee Hills police station.

The incident occurred while her husband was away at his clinic, leaving Sandhya Rani alone at home. The crime came to light when the couple’s children returned home from tuition and found their mother lying in a pool of blood. They immediately informed their father about the tragic situation.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving the report, collected forensic evidence, and sent the body for postmortem. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated to uncover the details and motives behind the murder.

The incident has shocked the local community, and police are working to identify the perpetrator.