Woman to Be Identified as House Owner in Family Digital Card: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has proposed that women be identified as the owners of houses in the newly designed Family Digital Cards (FDC). The details of other family members will be listed on the back of the card.

During a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Saturday, the Chief Minister discussed the design and implementation of FDCs. A power point presentation was given, based on a study by officials who visited Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra between September 25 to 27.

Officials shared insights about the design, benefits, and shortcomings of similar cards in other states. CM Revanth Reddy instructed them to incorporate the best practices and rectify the flaws observed. He emphasized that data from existing welfare schemes like ration cards, Rajiv Arogyashri, IT, and agriculture should be used to identify families.

The Chief Minister also stressed that unnecessary information such as bank accounts and PAN card details should not be collected. He suggested launching a pilot project in one rural and one urban area from the 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Damodara Raja Narasimha, Ponnam Prabhakar, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, and other senior officials.