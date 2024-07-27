Woman’s Legs Severed by Family for Seeking Divorce from Abusive Marriage: Video

Islamabad: In a horrifying act of violence, a Pakistani woman, Sobia Batool Shah, had her legs severed by her father and uncles for seeking a divorce from her abusive and irresponsible husband.

The incident highlights the brutal consequences faced by women in patriarchal societies for attempting to escape abusive relationships.

According to reports by Geo News, Sobia told the police that her family attacked her as punishment for wanting to end her marriage to a man who never took responsibility for his family. This incident underscores the ongoing use of violence as a mechanism to maintain the subjugation of women in certain cultures.

Authorities are investigating the case, as it sheds light on the severe repercussions women can face when challenging deeply entrenched patriarchal norms.