Working to fulfil aspirations of Telangana people, says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday that the main objective of his government is to fulfil the aspirations of Telangana people who dreamt of freedom, social justice and equality for the last 70 years. The government’s priorities are to achieve the sacred goals for which Telangana strived and carried out movements for equality, he said.

He vowed to make Telangana a role model for the country, not only in development but also in delivering freedom, equality and social justice. The Chief Minister was addressing the main official ceremony of Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam, or people’s governance day, to mark September 17, the anniversary of Hyderabad State’s accession to the Indian Union. CM Reddy stated that the day marks the beginning of the democratic history of Telangana.

“Telangana people won the armed struggle and hoisted the Tricolour on September 17, 1948. Telangana people buried the autocratic regime and embraced ‘Praja Palana’ ( people’s governance. Hence, we are observing Praja Palana Dinotsavam today,” he said. He paid tributes to the hundreds of martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of freedom and broke the shackles of oppression, tyranny, dictatorship, and slavery. “September 17, 1948 is a landmark in the history of Telangana.

Another milestone is December 7, 2023, in the democratic journey of the Telangana State. We witnessed the state plunge into a deep crisis during the 10 years of dictatorial rule, which suppressed the aspirations and ambitions of the Telangana people. Emulating the spirit of the armed struggle, we defeated the authoritarian rulers and introduced ‘Praja Palana’ in the state. The future generations will also remember December 7, 2023, as a historical occasion,” he said. He listed out the measures taken by his government to achieve the set objectives.

Stating that the government accorded top priority to education, the Chief Minister said, “We developed the idea of establishing Young India Integrated Model Schools with a great vision. These schools are going to become centres of excellence and bring revolutionary changes in the Telangana education system in the future.” He said Young India Sports University and Young India Skill University will stand as centres of assurance for the future of Telangana.

There is no other state government in this country which has spent Rs 1.4 lakh crore on the welfare of farmers in just one year, he said. He also claimed that the People’s Government filled more than 60,000 jobs without any controversy in just 20 months of coming to power. To fulfil the promise of social justice, the government conducted a caste census, and on its basis, passed three bills in the state Legislative Assembly to provide 42 per cent reservation to BCs in education and local bodies in Telangana.

Stating that the Krishna and Godavari rivers are the lifeline of Telangana, he made it clear that the state government will not compromise on the rightful share of water in the two rivers. “Our goal is to make Telangana a $1 trillion economy by 2035 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047. Hyderabad will become the gateway to the world once the state achieves the economic goals,” he said.

“The Gandhi Sarovar project to be built at Bapu Ghat, greenfield highways, dry ports, second phase expansion projects of Metro Rail, radial roads to be built between the outer and regional ring roads, Warangal and Adilabad airports, Hyderabad-Nagpur, Hyderabad-Bangalore, Hyderabad-Vijayawada industrial corridors and a plan to radically change the face of Telangana are part of the Telangana Rising – 2047. Our resolve is to put this resolution into action and make Telangana a key player in the country’s progress by 2047,” the Chief Minsiter added.