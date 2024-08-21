World’s First AI & Deep Learning Powered Health Monitoring App “Quick Vitals” Launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning is now making strides in healthcare. Bisam Pharmaceuticals has launched the world’s first AI-powered health monitoring app, “Quick Vitals,” offering a groundbreaking way to monitor, check, and map vital health data through your smartphone or tablet.

The launch event, held at Hotel Avasa in Madhapur, Hyderabad on 21st August, 2024, headed by Mr. Harish Bisam founder and MD of Bisan Pharmaceuticals, drew the attention of tech enthusiasts, healthcare professionals, and prominent figures from various fields along with G Chinna Reddy (Planning Board Commission Vice-president), Dr. Sudha- Professor of forensic Medicine, Osmania General Hospital, Dr. P. Venkateswarlu-Ex Director Drug Control Authority, Dr. Poornima, Mr. Daniel Goldman- Innovator and Product Specialist, Andrew Shostak and Dr. Usha – founder of Katalyst.

Quick Vitals is an advanced AI-powered and Machine Learning-enhanced health monitoring application available on both the App Store and Play Store.

Developed by Bisam Pharma under the leadership of Mr. Harish Bisam, this app utilizes the Photoplethysmography (PPG) technique to analyze light absorption changes due to blood volume variations. This innovative approach allows mobile devices to accurately assess vital health indicators in just seconds.

The app offers two modes of health assessment: contactless spot checks using camera-based devices and continuous monitoring with PPG sensors. Quick Vitals prioritizes the security and privacy of user data, with robust cloud registration and adherence to strict Indian data protection standards.

One of the highlights of the event was the endorsement of “Quick Vitals” by internationally renowned cricketer David Warner. Known for his athletic prowess and commitment to fitness, Warner shared his positive experience using the app, emphasizing its ease of use and accuracy.

“As an athlete, staying on top of my health is crucial,” Warner remarked. “With ‘Quick Vitals,’ I can monitor my vital signs anytime, anywhere, which is a game-changer for me. I encourage everyone to try it out and take charge of their health.”

Warner’s endorsement adds significant credibility to the app, highlighting its relevance not just for healthcare professionals but for anyone interested in maintaining optimal health. The app’s annual subscription plans start at an affordable INR 1200, making it accessible to a broad audience.

Panel Discussion and Insights: AI and Deep Learning: The Future of Healthcare

The integration of AI and Deep Learning into the healthcare sector marks a significant shift in how health data is collected, analyzed, and utilized.

Traditionally, health monitoring required visits to medical facilities, where healthcare professionals would use specialized equipment to gather data. With “Quick Vitals,” this process is simplified and made more efficient, allowing users to conduct health assessments in the comfort of their own homes.

AI and Deep Learning are particularly well-suited for this application because they excel at analyzing large amounts of complex data quickly and accurately. In the case of “Quick Vitals,” the app’s algorithms analyze the light absorbed by the skin to determine various health metrics.

This process, known as Photoplethysmography, is not new, but its integration with AI and Deep Learning is what sets “Quick Vitals” apart. The app’s ability to provide real-time health insights, coupled with its user-friendly interface, makes it a powerful tool for individuals and healthcare providers alike.

During the panel discussion titled “Healthcare for All: Leveraging AI to Enhance Accessibility and Affordability,” experts from Bisam Pharma and other healthcare professionals shared their insights on the development and potential impact of “Quick Vitals.”

Dr. Andrew, a key member of the development team, spoke about the challenges they faced during the app’s creation, particularly in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the data collected by the app.

Dr. Poornima, a leading voice in the healthcare industry, highlighted the role of AI in reducing the workload of doctors and improving the quality of patient care. “In India, government doctors often see 100-150 patients in a single day,” she said.

“With AI-powered tools like ‘Quick Vitals,’ doctors can access vital information about their patients instantly, allowing them to provide more targeted and effective care.

Mr. Harish Bisam, Founder and Managing Director of Bisam Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., explained PPG in simple terms as a method to check health using light. By analyzing light absorption changes, the app measures key health indicators.

He assured that the data privacy of the application is fully secured, with testing conducted in various hospitals and national laboratories in India and abroad, including facilities in El Salvador, Michigan, Vietnam, and Indian hospitals.

Bisam Pharma also announced the upcoming release of “Doctors Plus,” a part of their 10-step innovation strategy, further expanding their healthcare solutions. Mr. Bisam stated that Quick Vitals is not meant to compete with traditional methods but to complement them, ensuring a brighter future for healthcare.

During the launch offer, Bisam Pharma is offering a discount facility. Anyone can use the coupon code LAUNCH300 to get INR 300 off, and students can get the annual subscription at half price for INR 600.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning are revolutionizing health monitoring, with technologies like Quick Vitals enabling quick and accurate analysis of vital health indicators in real time. By integrating PPG, AI, and Deep Learning, Quick Vitals transforms smartphones and tablets into powerful health monitoring tools, offering easy-to-understand health insights in seconds

